CSL Ltd R&D Investor Briefing Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR
Good morning, ladies and gents. We'll make a start. Welcome to CSL's Annual Research and Development Briefing. Our first speaker and host today is Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development.
Before we start, be aware this presentation is being webcast, and please use the microphones during the question-and-answer session. Please note the forward disclaimer statement contained in your packs.
And with that short introduction, I'll pass you over to Bill. Bill?
William Mezzanotte - CSL Limited - Executive VP and Head of Research & Development of CSL Behring
Good morning. Thanks, Mark, and welcome. I'm Bill Mezzanotte. I took over as Head of R&D last year, and I'm running the R&D Day today. Before we start, I'd just like to acknowledge Andrew Cuthbertson, who's in the audience -- Andrew, for his leadership and support over the past few years while I've been here and also, of course, many years in running this day. And Andrew will be around all morning, and
Dec 03, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
