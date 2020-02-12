Half Year 2020 CSL Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 12, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David Mark Lamont

CSL Limited - CFO

* Mark Dehring

CSL Limited - Head of IR

* Paul R. Perreault

CSL Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Goodsall

MST Marquee - Healthcare analyst

* Chris Cooper

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* David A. Low

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* David Andrew Stanton

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* David Bailey

Macquarie Research - Research Analyst

* Gretel Janu

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* John Deakin-Bell

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director & Head of Healthcare in Australia and New Zealand

* Lyanne Harrison

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

* Saul