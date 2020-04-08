Apr 08, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to CSL's investor briefing. It's Mark Dehring speaking, and I have with me here online, Paul Perreault, CSL's Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew Cuthbertson, CSL's Chief Scientific Officer. Paul and Andrew will be speaking to a short deck of slides, which by now, you should have in front of you. If you don't, you can find them on the Investors section of the company's website, and they've also been lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange. Following the briefing, we'll then move to Q&A and be joined by David Lamont, CSL's Chief Financial Officer; and Paul McKenzie, CSL's Chief Operating Officer.
Please note, this briefing is being webcast. And lastly, before we start, I draw your attention to the forward-statement disclaimer contained in the slide deck.
I'll now pass you over to Paul Perreault.
Paul R. Perreault - CSL Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I hope
CSL Ltd Operations Update Call Transcript
Apr 08, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...