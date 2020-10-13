CSL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 13, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Patrick Castauro -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CSL's 2020 AGM. Before we commence with the formal proceedings of the meeting, we would like to play a short introductory video.



(presentation)



Fiona Mead - CSL Limited - Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Fiona Mead, Company Secretary of CSL Limited. It is a pleasure to welcome you to CSL Limited's 2020 Annual General Meeting. Before I hand over to our Chairman, Dr. Brian McNamee, I'd like to take you through the procedural aspects of the meeting. Today's meeting is a little different to prior years and has been held online by the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders and proxy holders to attend the meeting virtually through a live webcast.



In addition, shareholders and proxy holders have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. In the event we experience technical difficulty and our Chair, Dr. Brian McNamee, can no longer participate in the meeting, the Board has agreed that Mr. Bruce Brook, another CSL