CSL Ltd R&D Investor Briefing Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CSL's Annual Research and Development Briefing. Online with us today is Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. He'll be joined by several of his senior team. Also joining us once again is Bill Campbell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Bill will be providing us with some market insights on CSL's product portfolio.











William Mezzanotte - CSL Limited - Executive VP, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer



Thank you, Mark. Hello, and welcome to all of you wherever you may be in the world. I have the privilege of hosting this event once again this year, and I hope you're all doing well and still coping with the challenges of COVID