CSL Ltd R&D Investor Briefing Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CSL's Annual Research and Development Briefing. Online with us today is Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. He'll be joined by several of his senior team. Also joining us once again is Bill Campbell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Bill will be providing us with some market insights on CSL's product portfolio.
Please be aware this presentation as well as the Q&A session is being webcast. And lastly, before we start, I draw your attention to the forward statement disclaimer within the slide deck.
I'll now pass you over to Bill Mezzanotte. Bill?
William Mezzanotte - CSL Limited - Executive VP, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer
Thank you, Mark. Hello, and welcome to all of you wherever you may be in the world. I have the privilege of hosting this event once again this year, and I hope you're all doing well and still coping with the challenges of COVID
