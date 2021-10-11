CSL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 11, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Fiona Mead - CSL Limited - Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Fiona Mead, company Secretary of CSL Limited. It's a pleasure to welcome you to CSL's 2021 Annual General Meeting. I will be your host for today's meeting. We hope you and your families are keeping well through these unprecedented times.



I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres State Islander peoples who are with us today.



Before we commence with the formal proceedings, we would like to share a short personal video of some of our patients, Cheryl French and her 2 daughters, Leah and Emma. Cheryl and her daughters were diagnosed with hereditary angioedema, which is a rare disease that can cause swelling in different parts of the body and is painful, debilitating and potentially fatal. You can read more about CSL's purpose, including how the people and science at CSL save lives in our annual report, which