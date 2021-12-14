CSL Ltd Offers to Acquire 100% of Vifor Pharma Ltd Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR



Good. Thanks, operator, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CSL's briefing on today's announcement about the tender offer to acquire 100% of Vifor Pharma Ltd. As just mentioned, it's Mark Dehring speaking, and joining me online is Paul Perreault CSL's Chief Executive Officer; Joy Linton, CSL's Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Mezzanotte, CSL's Executive VP, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. And Paul will be providing an overview of the transaction highlights. Then Joy will provide some additional detail on the financials. And then, of course, we do have an opportunity for Q&A.



Please note, this briefing is being recorded. And lastly, before we start, I draw your attention to the core statement disclaimer contained in the slide