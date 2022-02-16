Half Year 2022 CSL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to CSL's first half results call for fiscal 2022. It's Mark Dehring speaking. And joining me online today is Paul Perreault, CSL's Chief Executive Officer; Joy Linton, CSL's Chief Financial Officer; and Paul McKenzie, CSL's Chief Operating Officer.
As with past practice, Paul will provide an overview of the results and operations, and then Joy will provide some additional detail on the financials. We'll then move into Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Please note this briefing is being webcast. And lastly, before we start, I draw your attention to the forward statement disclaimer contained in the slide deck.
I'll now pass you over to Paul Perreault. Paul?
Paul R. Perreault - CSL Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's review of CSL's half year results for 2022. This reporting period feels a bit more like it used to be than in the last couple of reporting periods. And for the
