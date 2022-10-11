CSL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 11, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Fiona Mead - CSL Limited - Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to CSL's Annual General Meeting. I'd like to thank you for raising the weather and coming out to see us today. We're very excited to have all our shareholders together for the first time in a couple of years.



I'm going to run you through the procedural aspects of the meeting. But before I do that, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of [Narrm], the Boon wurrung and Wurundjeri, Woiwurrung and people of the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and to elders of all First Nations communities that visit this conference center. We recognize the significance of the [Boon wurrung] to traditional owners as a life source and a meeting place and seek to honor a 40,000 year tradition of building community and exchanging ideas on these lands.



We're excited to hold this meeting in person for the first time in a few years. We'd also like to acknowledge our shareholders, employees and guests who can't be here in person but who are watching it on the