CSL Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Joy Carolyn Linton - CSL Limited - CFO



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're coming to a CSL meeting, and so we always start 1 minute early. My name is Joy Linton, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer at CSL, and I'm delighted to be here in Brisbane with you today. This is our first one of these meetings since the pandemic, and we've had a great response and really delighted to see you all today. So thank you for coming. Thank you for your continued interest and support in CSL.



This morning, I'd like to give you an update on CSL where we're at and more importantly where we're investing for the future. And I'm going to speak for about half an hour and then leave plenty of time for your questions. I have some colleagues with me today who will answer the tricky questions. But I'm really delighted to introduce Mark Dehring, who is our Head of Investor Relations. Bernard Ronchi, who's running the slides in Investor Relations, and down the back, Stephen McKeon; and Sonya is from Company Secretary and thank you also to the Computershare people who are here supporting us today.



So before I