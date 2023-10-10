CSL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 10, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Fiona Mead - CSL Limited - Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance



Fellow shareholders and colleagues, and welcome to CSL's 2023 AGM. We're very good at starting meetings right on time at CSL. Before we commence to the formal proceedings of the meeting, we'd like to play a short introductory video.



(presentation)



Fiona Mead - CSL Limited - Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance



For those of you don't know me, my name is Fiona Mead, and I'm the Company Secretary of CSL Limited. It's a pleasure to welcome you all to our 2023 Annual General Meeting. I'm going to run through the procedural aspects of the meeting shortly. But to start, as an organization with a purpose and promise to save and protect lives, I would like to acknowledge and pay my respects to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures whose deep connection to land and waters, enable innovation in the practice of healing and the protection of human health for millennia.



I would also like to pay my respects to the traditional owners of the