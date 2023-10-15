CSL Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 15, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT

Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, we'll make a start. I realize we have a few coffee stragglers still to come, but aiming to start pretty well on time. So firstly, welcome.



I'd like to start off with acknowledgment of the traditional owners of Sydney. CSL acknowledges the traditions and culture of the Gadigal people, the first peoples of Sydney. We respect and acknowledge their elders, past and present. And a very good morning, everybody, and welcome to CSL's Inaugural Capital Markets Day.



For those of you who I haven't met, and I think I've met pretty well everybody here, my name is Mark Dehring. I head up Investor Relations at CSL. I think everybody here is aware of how much CSL has grown over the last decade. And it's grown to the extent where we felt it was important that we have a more fulsome briefing, we can only cover so much at a results briefing. So hence, today's briefing.



Our plan is to conduct a Capital Markets Day every 2 years. And in the intervening year, hold our traditional R&D and commercial briefing. Please note, there won't