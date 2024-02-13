Half Year 2024 CSL Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andy Schmeltz

CSL Limited - EVP of CSL Behring Business Unit

* Herve Gisserot

Vifor Pharma AG - Chief Commercial Officer

* Joy Carolyn Linton

CSL Limited - CFO

* Mark Dehring

CSL Limited - Head of IR

* Paul F. McKenzie

CSL Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director

* Stephen Marlow

CSL Limited - Senior VP & GM of Seqirus

* William Mezzanotte

CSL Limited - Executive VP & Head of Research and Development



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Goodsall

MST Financial Services Pty Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Andrew Paine

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Craig Wong-Pan

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Equity Research & Equity Research Analyst

* David Bailey

Macquarie Research - Analyst

*