Feb 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andy Schmeltz
CSL Limited - EVP of CSL Behring Business Unit
* Herve Gisserot
Vifor Pharma AG - Chief Commercial Officer
* Joy Carolyn Linton
CSL Limited - CFO
* Mark Dehring
CSL Limited - Head of IR
* Paul F. McKenzie
CSL Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
* Stephen Marlow
CSL Limited - Senior VP & GM of Seqirus
* William Mezzanotte
CSL Limited - Executive VP & Head of Research and Development
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Goodsall
MST Financial Services Pty Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Andrew Paine
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Craig Wong-Pan
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Equity Research & Equity Research Analyst
* David Bailey
Macquarie Research - Analyst
*
Half Year 2024 CSL Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...