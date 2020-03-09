Corbion NV Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Jeroen Van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR



Okay. It seems that we're good to go. Good morning, everybody. A very warm welcome to you all, also to those who were brave enough to make it today with all the turmoil in the market. So that's very much appreciated. So a very warm welcome also to those on the webcast. I know that many of you have chosen to take that option understandably. Of course, we're here today to discuss the strategy update, which is called Advance 2025. You'll hear a lot about that in the coming hours. We're going to do that in 3 blocks.



Just a few logistics here. We're going to start off with the presentation from Olivier Rigaud, our CEO. That should take about an hour. After that, we'll have a 0.5-hour break. In that 0.5 hour, for the people who are present here, we'll go next door. You can taste some of the products where the Corbion products are incorporated. And I think you'll get a nice impression of what we do in the food space. So after that 0.5-hour break, we'll return, and then Eddy van Rhede van Der Kloot, our CFO, will come to the stage and talk about the