Corbion NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Mathieu F.J.P Vrijsen - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Mathieu Vrijsen, and I'm the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. I hereby open the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Corbion. I would like to welcome you at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Rigaud, our CEO, does not speak Dutch and therefore, the language of this meeting is English. For those who do not speak English, the meeting will be translated, and you can follow this translation via the webcast. I hope this will enable everyone to follow the discussions. (foreign language)



I realize that this meeting takes place under special and difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus situation. Since the beginning of this year, we all have been affected heavily by the coronavirus, both in our private and our business lives. The directions given by the Dutch government have caused us to organize this meeting as a virtual meeting, allowing you, as shareholders, to participate by participating via webcast. We truly regret that we are not able to meet you in person this year, and