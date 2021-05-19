Corbion NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Mathieu F.J.P Vrijsen - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Mathieu Vrijsen, and I'm the Chairman of the Corbion Supervisory Board. I hereby open the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and would like to welcome you at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



Since some of the participants do not speak Dutch, the language, therefore, this afternoon is English. For those who do not speak English, the meeting will be translated. You can follow this translation via the webcast. I hope this will enable everyone to follow the discussions. (foreign language)



I realize that this meeting takes place under special and difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus situation. Since the beginning of 2020, we all have been affected heavily by the coronavirus, both in our private and business lives. The directions given by the Dutch government have caused us to organize this meeting as a virtual meeting, allowing you as shareholders to participate via webcast. We truly regret that we are not able to meet you in person this year, and we