Q1 2019 Corbion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Corbion First Quarter Results 2019 Conference Call on Friday, the 26th of April 2019. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call will be recorded and will be available by webcast on the website of Corbion.



I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeroen Van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR



Thank you, Rachel. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Corbion First Quarter 2019 Call. With us today, Tjerk de Ruiter, CEO; and Eddy Van Rhede van Der Kloot, CFO. And as usual, Tjerk will give a brief opening statement followed by a Q&A.



As a quick reminder, you can find the PowerPoint presentation on our website under the Investor Relations page.



So with that, Tjerk, please go ahead.



Tjerk de Ruiter - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Jeroen. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us at this Q1 call. So let me start by saying that I'm happy to see that we've