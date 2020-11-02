Nov 02, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Jeroen Van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Corbion Q3 2020 Call. I'm very happy that you could join us today. From the Corbion side, we have on the call Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; and Eddy Van Rhede van Der Kloot, our CFO. My name is Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations at Corbion.
As usual, at Q3, Olivier will start talking about the quarter, after which we'll quickly move into Q&A. And as a reminder, you can find the presentation with some backup information on the Investor Relations website.
And with that, I'd like to hand over to Olivier. Olivier, please go ahead.
Olivier Rigaud - Corbion N.V. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Thank you, Jeroen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Q3 call. As you've probably seen from the numbers this morning, we are pleased with the way the quarter developed, both from the top line as well as on the margin.
So a couple of things I'd like to highlight. First in Sustainable Food Solution, this
Q3 2020 Corbion NV Interim Management Statement Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...