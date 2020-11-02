Q3 2020 Corbion NV Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you, Jeroen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Q3 call. As you've probably seen from the numbers this morning, we are pleased with the way the quarter developed, both from the top line as well as on the margin.



So a couple of things I'd like to highlight. First in Sustainable Food Solution, this