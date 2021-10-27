Q3 2021 Corbion NV Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Corbion Quarter 3 Interim Statement Conference Call on the 27th of October 2021. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call will be recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeroen van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to this Corbion conference call on the third quarter of 2021. With us today, Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; and Eddy van Rhede, our CFO. My name is Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations. Please note that this call is accompanied by a short presentation. You can find that presentation as usual on the Investor Relations page at corbion.com. Also, as usual, with our Q1 and Q3 calls, the -- Olivier will start with a short introduction. We'll move into Q&A pretty quickly. So with that, Olivier, please go ahead.



Olivier Rigaud - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Good morning, everyone. As you've been able to see