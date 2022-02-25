Q4 2021 Corbion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Jeroen van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR



Thank you, Emma. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Corbion Full Year 2021 Investor Call. Today with us, as usual, Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; and Eddy van Rhede, our CFO. My name is Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations.



As usual, there is an accompanying slide deck available from our website if you go to corbion.com Investor Relations, Financial Publications. There, you can download the deck in the webcast, and you should have received a link. You can also find it on the website, you can follow along with a presentation by Olivier and Eddy and after which we'll go into Q&A. So with that, I'd like to hand over to Olivier. Please go ahead.



Olivier Rigaud - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board