Corbion NV Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Mathieu F. J. P. Vrijsen - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mathieu Vrijsen, and I'm the Chair of the Supervisory Board. I hereby open the meeting and welcome you all at this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Corbion.



As some of the participants do not speak Dutch, the language of this meeting is English. For those who do not speak English, the meeting will be translated. I hope this will enable everyone to follow the discussions. (foreign language)



I'd now like to introduce to you the persons behind the table. As we have one agenda item, only the members of the Supervisory Board and some of the organization of Corbion will be present on this item. Here in the studio of N.V., NFGD and Zoetermeer are present: Eddy van Rhede, the CFO; Mariette Mantel, the Secretary for this meeting; Harry Noppers, Company Secretary. By video conference is participating: Steen Riisgaard, nominated member of the Supervisory Board.



All legal and statutory requirements have been complied with to convene this meeting. The