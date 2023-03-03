Q4 2022 Corbion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Corbion Full Year 2022 Results Call. With us today are Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; and Eddy Van van Der Kloot, our CFO. My name is Peter Kazius, Head of Investor Relations.



Well, thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone. So welcome again to this 2022 Corbion's results. So I will start with the first slide on our company purpose at Corbion, we feel very strong about what we are standing for, be preserving what matters. And today, 65% of our