Q3 2023 Corbion NV Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Corbion Q3 2023 Results Call. With us today are Olivier Rigaud, CEO; and Eddy Van van Der Kloot, CFO.



This morning, we published our Q3 results. Olivier will start the call by presenting the first couple of slides, after which we'll pretty quickly move into Q&A.



Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this quarterly and end month year-to-date results conference call. So starting with a key highlights, we delivered organic sales of 4.2% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 12.3% in the first 9 months of 2023. These demonstrate the underlying strength and resilience of our business and was achieved in a partly challenging