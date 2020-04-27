Q1 2020 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
1199.HK - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd
Q1 2020 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call
Apr 27, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Margaret Su
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - Executive Deputy, GM of Finance Department
* Alan Wong
Goldman Sachs - Analyst
* Simon Cheung
Goldman Sachs - Analyst
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited 2020 first-quarter results announcement conference call. (Operator Instructions). Kindly be reminded that replay will be available upon request after the call.
I would now like to hand the conference over to the speakers. Ms. [Margaret Su], Executive Deputy, General Manager of Finance Department; Mr. [Rick Ng], General Manager of Investor Relations