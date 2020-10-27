Oct 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Kindly be reminded that a replay will be available upon request after the call.
Without further ado, let me introduce our panel of speakers for today. First we have Ms. Margaret Siu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Finance Department; Mr. Ricky Ng, General Manager of Investor Relations Department; and Mr. William Chiu, Senior Manager of Investor Relations Department.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ricky Ng. Please go ahead, sir.
Ricky Ng - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - GM & Head of IR
Okay. Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to COSCO SHIPPING Ports 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentations Conference Call. Today, presentation consists of 5 parts: first, recovery and stable dividend policy; second, third quarter financial highlights; third, third quarter operational review; fourth, outlook; and fifth, Q&A.
First of all, as the month has recovered,
Q3 2020 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...