Q3 2020 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Okay. Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to COSCO SHIPPING Ports 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentations Conference Call. Today, presentation consists of 5 parts: first, recovery and stable dividend policy; second, third quarter financial highlights; third, third quarter operational review; fourth, outlook; and fifth, Q&A.



First of all, as the month has recovered,