Q1 2021 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Lady and gentlemen, thank you for joining COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited 2021 First Quarter Results Announcement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Kindly be reminded that replay will be available upon request after the call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to speakers, Ms. Margaret Siu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Finance Department; Mr. Ricky Ng, General Manager of Investor Relations Department; and Mr. William Chiu, Senior Manager of Investor Relations Department.



Mr. Ricky, please go ahead.



Ricky Ng - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - GM & Head of IR



Hello. Welcome to COSCO SHIPPING Ports 2021 First Quarter Results Investor Conference Call. I'm Ricky, the General Manager and Head of Investor Relations. In the call, we also have Margaret Siu, the Executive Deputy GM of Finance Department; and William Chiu, the Senior IR manager.



This presentation consists of 5 parts. First, recovery and stable dividend policy; second, financial highlights; third, operational review; fourth, forward strategy and outlook;