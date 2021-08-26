Aug 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Dayu Zhang

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - MD & Executive Director

* Huangjun Deng

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - Deputy MD & Executive Director



Dayu Zhang - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon. I am Dayu Zhang, General Manager; and Managing Director. On behalf of COSCO SHIPPING ports, I would like to welcome you all to the first half 2021 results presentation. I hope to have more exchanges and communication with you so that you have better understanding of our company.



First, let me introduce to you our management in attendance: They are Deputy General Manager, Mr. Deng; Mr. Wong Tin Yau, Director and Deputy General Manager. Today's presentation will be divided into 4 parts: First, Q2 highlights; number two, financial performance; three, operational review; and four, strategy and outlook. Finally, there will be a Q&A session.

