Q1 2022 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ricky Ng - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - GM of IR



Thank you very much. Thanks for joining today's investor and analyst conference call. Our presentation slides have just been uploaded on our website. Please refer to our website for the PowerPoint slides. So, today the presentation will cover four parts: first, key highlights; second, financial performance; third, operational review; fourth, strategy and outlook. And then finally we will have a Q&A session.



Now let me talk about the first-quarter highlights. On the back of the improving macro environment and our