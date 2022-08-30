Aug 30, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 30, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fengnian Zhao

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - Chief Accountant

* Tao Zhu

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - MD & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Investors, analysts, good afternoon. Welcome to COSCO SHIPPING Ports 2022 First Half Results Investor Presentation. In attendance, we have from the management, Mr. Zhu Tao, General Manager; Mr. Fengnian Zhao; Mr. Zhao, Chief Accountant. Now we will ask Mr. Zhu to make the presentation for us. Mr. Zhu, please.



Tao Zhu - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon. I am [Ricky], General Manager, Zhu Tao. So on behalf of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, I would like to welcome you all to the first half results investor presentation. I hope to have more exchanges with you so that you have better understanding of our company.



Today's presentation will cover 4 parts: one, key results highlights