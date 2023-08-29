Aug 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chen Yipeng
* Fengnian Zhao
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - Chief Accountant
* Tao Zhu
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - MD & Executive Director
=====================
Operator
Fellow investors, analysts and friends from the media, good afternoon. Very thankful for your presence at the first half 2023 result presentation of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited. We will do this from the physical location as well as online. We have Mr. Zhu Tao, Managing Director, with us today, and Mr. Kelvin Wong, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Chen Yipeng, Deputy General Manager; and our Chief Accountant, Mr. ZHAO Fengnian.
In today's presentation, we will have our management walk through the key highlights, financial performance, operating review as well as strategy, and then we'll have a Q&A session. Mr. Zhu, please.
Tao Zhu - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - MD & Executive Director
Half Year 2023 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...