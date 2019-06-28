CSR Ltd Property Presentation Day Transcript

Jun 28, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Alan Robert Sindel

CSR Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director

* Andrew Mackenzie

CSR Limited - General Manager of Property

* David Fallu

CSR Limited - CFO

* Nick P. Pezet

CSR Limited - Executive General Manager of PGH Bricks



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Geoffrey Scott

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Lee Power

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Associate Analyst

* Peter Wilson

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

* Peter Steyn

Macquarie Research - Analyst



Alan Robert Sindel - CSR Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us here this morning. I think the doors are closed and the webcast has kicked off, so we'll get going. Thank you