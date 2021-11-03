Half Year 2022 CSR Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CSR Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. (sic) [Ms.] Taylor, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Andree Taylor - CSR Limited - General Manager of IR & Corporate Communications



Thanks so much, and good morning, everybody. I just want to thank you for joining us, and I'll begin by making a few introductions about the team on the call today. CSR's Managing Director, Julie Coates; and our CFO, David Fallu, will go through the various sections of the agenda and leave plenty of time for questions at the end. Also joining us is Sara Lom, CSR's Group Financial Controller, to assist questions following the presentation. So with that, I'll hand it over to Julie to begin.



Julie Ann Coates - CSR Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Andree, and good morning, everyone. Just looking at the agenda on Slide 2, I'll kick off with an overview of our results as well as our sustainability agenda. David