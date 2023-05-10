Full Year 2023 CSR Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CSR Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



If you I would now like to hand the conference over to Andree Taylor. Please go ahead.



Andree Taylor - CSR Limited - General Manager of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone, and I'd like to welcome you -- to thank you for joining us today for CSR's results for the year ended 31st of March 2023. Today, we have a few members of our executive team here for the presentation and Q&A at the end. So I'll hand over to CSR's Managing Director and CEO, Julie Coates, to introduce the team on the call.



Julie Ann Coates - CSR Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Andree, and good morning, everyone. Before we go through the agenda today, I want to introduce some of our team members who are joining us. As many of you know, we announced in March that our CFO, David Fallu, will be leaving CSR in a few months to take up the CFO role at BlueScope Steel. Dave has done a fantastic job over the