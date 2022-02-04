Feb 04, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to FIBRA Macquarie's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast. My name is Darryl, and I will be your operator for this call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nikki Sacks. Please go ahead.



Nikki Sacks - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you, Darryl, and good morning, everyone.



Thank you for joining FIBRA Macquarie's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call will be led by Juan Monroy, our Chief Executive Officer. And to answer any questions you may have at the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we also have Simon Hanna, our CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Juan, I'd like to remind everyone that this presentation is proprietary and all rights are reserved. The presentation has been prepared solely for information purposes and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results,