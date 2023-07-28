Jul 28, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. and welcome to FIBRA Macquarie's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. My name is Camilla and I will be your operator for this call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Nikki Sacks. Nikki, please go ahead.



Nikki Sacks - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you, and thank you for joining FIBRA Macquarie's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call will be led by Simon Hanna, our Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew McDonald-Hughes, our CFO. Before I turn the call over to Simon, I'd like to remind everyone that this presentation is proprietary and all rights are reserved. The presentation has been prepared solely for information purposes and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities.



Forward-looking statements in this presentation are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are