Deutsche Boerse AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Joachim Faber - Deutsche BÃ¶rse Aktiengesellschaft-Chairman of Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders, guests, the media, banks, and the general public, ladies and gentlemen. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I hereby open this year's Annual General Meeting, and I will share this meeting in accordance with our Articles of Association. And on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board I should like to welcome you most cordially.



Let me start with a brief overview. The year 2018 was a very successful year for your Deutsche BÃ¶rse. Deutsche BÃ¶rse with its growth already exceeded its ambitious targets, and the share price went up significantly although the tax index declined by double-digit figure. It is particularly pleasing that the reputation of Deutsche BÃ¶rse with the new appointee, CEO, Dr. Theodor Weimer has reached a very strong level that's always been so characteristic of this company. Dr. Wiemer was and has been supported by a new Executive Board with a new composition and together, they will make sure that this company will implement its