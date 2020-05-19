Deutsche Boerse AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Joachim Faber;Chairman of Supervisory Board -



Shareholders, distinguished guests from the media, banks and general public, ladies and gentlemen, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I would now like to open this year's Annual General Meeting of Deutsche BÃ¶rse Aktiengesellschaft. I will preside over the meeting in accordance with the company's Articles of Association.



Let me begin by warmly welcoming you all on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board. Today marks the first time that Deutsche BÃ¶rse has ever held a completely virtual annual general meeting. Unfortunately, we made this decision not because Germany has finally achieved the digitization breakthrough, no, the real reason is much more dramatic. You know it.



As a society, business location, and as a company, we are being put to what's probably the most severe test we have faced in the history of post-war Germany. Fortunately, technology has enabled us to hold today's meeting at the scheduled time and without any threat to anyone's health in spite of the crisis we face. I very much regret that I'm