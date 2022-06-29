Deutsche Boerse AG Investor Day Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Jan Strecker - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Deutsche Borse's Investor Day 2022. My name is Jan Strecker, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. We are very pleased to see so many of you here again today in person. But since it's a hybrid event, there is also a broad number of participants following via the Internet.



In the next 2 hours or so, members of our senior management team will present an update on the progress of our Compass 2023 strategy and dive deeper into our businesses and growth opportunities. Afterwards, we will be available for your questions.



Let me now hand over to our first speaker today, Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Borse, who will give you the strategy update.



Theodor Weimer - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-CEO&Chairman of Executive Board



Thank you, Jan. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our Investor Day. We're living in the turbulent and deciding