Deutsche Boerse AG Investor Day Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jan Strecker - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-Head of IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for our Investor Day in 2023. It is great to see you all here in the room. And of course, we would also like to welcome the participants that are joining today via the webcast. We have a full agenda today. The presentation will take around 2 hours. And afterwards, there is sufficient time for your questions. At around 2:30 p.m., we are planning a short break.



With this, let me now directly introduce our first speaker Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Borse, who will present our strategy Horizon 2026. Theodor, the floor is yours.



Theodor Weimer - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-CEO&Chairman of Executive Board



Thank you, Jan. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our Investor Day here in Eschborn, either in-person or virtual. Today, we are presenting our new strategy Horizon 26. Before I go into details, let me give you a few