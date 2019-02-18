Feb 18, 2019 / 02:30AM GMT

Edna Koh - DBS Bank Ltd. - Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to DBS' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Briefing.



This morning, we announced a full year net profit of $5.63 billion, yet another record high. Notably, return on equity at 12.1% is our highest in more than a decade. Fourth quarter net profit increased 8% to $1.32 billion.



So to tell us more today, we have our CEO, Piyush; and CFO, Sok Hui. Sok Hui, please.



Sok Hui Chng - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Good morning, everyone. We are still within 15 days of our Chinese New Year celebration, so let me wish everyone a very happy and prosperous lunar new year.



We achieved another record performance in 2018. Net profit crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time, rising 28% to $5.63 billion. Total income increased 11% to $13.2 billion from loan and fee income growth as well as the higher net interest margin. The results were moderated by weaker performance in Treasury Markets.



The reported cost