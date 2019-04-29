Apr 29, 2019 / 02:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone and welcome to DBS' first quarter results media briefing. As you can see this quarter, we're trying something different. We decided to hold the briefing in this new space that we call the Sparks Studio. So we created this space actually some months back. It has the production facilities, content facilities. So it works as a content studio by day and a communal hub by night. So we thought we would share it with you.



But back to results this morning, we announced a very strong set of results. First quarter net profit up 9%, at SGD 1.65 billion and return on equity at 14% is the highest in a decade.



So with us we have Piyush and Sok Hui to tell us more. Over to you.



Sok Hui Chng - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Good morning, everyone. First quarter net profit rose 9% from a year ago to a record SGD 1.65 billion as total income increased 6% to a new high of SGD 3.55 billion. Healthy business momentum and net interest margin progression enable earnings to surpass the year ago record quarter.