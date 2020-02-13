Full Year 2019 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 03:45AM GMT

Piyush Gupta - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CEO & Executive Director



Hi, everybody. This is Piyush, Sok Hui and the team at DBS. Happy to take questions.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) We have our first question from UBS. Aakash Rawat.- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research AnalystGreat. I have a few questions. Firstly, on the revenue. You mentioned the moratorium on the principal down payments. It didn't seem that it was accounted in the 2% impact. Could you help us understand what will be the impact of this moratorium on earnings directly?- DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CEO & Executive DirectorActually, there is no impact on earnings. There's certainly a moratorium on principal repayments, the interest payment keeps coming in. That's what goes into the income line.- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst