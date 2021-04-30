Q1 2021 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Analyst Briefing Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hi. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter analyst briefing with our CEO, Piyush and our CFO, Sok Hui.
We can go straight to the Q&A. So operator, can we please have the first question. Operator?
Questions and Answers:Operator
Yes. First question is from Aakash from UBS.
Aakash Rawat - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst
So I have 4 questions. The first one is the recent acquisitions and the future expansion plans that you've talked about, I think they're all great strategic goals. But alongside these, should investors also be expecting some sort of fine-tuning on your payout policy? And you might see a need for preserving a bit more capital than before? Or do you think you can continue with the more aggressive dividend policy that you've had, especially that compared to the peers?
Piyush Gupta - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CEO & Executive Director
Are you going to ask all 4