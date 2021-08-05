Aug 05, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT

Edna Koh - DBS Bank Ltd. - Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to DBS' Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing. This morning, DBS announced solid second quarter earnings, which took our first half net profit to record $3.71 billion. Return on equity was 14%, significantly higher than a year ago. To tell us more, we have with us our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and our CFO, Chng Sok Hui. And without further ado, Sok Hui, please.



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Good morning. We achieved our first half performance as net profit rose 54% from a year ago to $3.71 billion. Return on equity rose from 9.5% a year ago to 14.0%. First and second quarter net profit were the 2 highest on record. Business momentum accelerated in the first half, mitigating the impact of lower interest rates. Loans grew 6%, deposits 3% and fee income rose 20% with the first and second quarter, the 2 highest on record.



Both treasury customer flows and treasury markets income also reached new highs. Underlying