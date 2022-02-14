Feb 14, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Edna Koh - DBS Bank Ltd. - Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications



Good morning, and welcome to DBS Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Briefing. This morning, we announced record full year net profit of $6.8 billion, up 44% from the previous year. Return on equity rose to 12.5% from 9.1% a year ago. Fourth quarter net profit was $1.39 billion, a 37% increase from a year ago. And to take us through the key highlights today, we have with us our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and our CFO, Chng Sok Hui. Without further ado, Sok Hui, please.



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and a very happy Lunar New Year to all. I hope the Year of the Tiger brings with it strength and vitality. DBS full year net profit rose 44% to a record $6.8 billion, and return on equity rose 3.4 percentage points to 12.5%. Strong business momentum mitigated the impact of lower interest rates and lower investment gains from the high base in 2020. Loans grew 9%, the fastest rate since 2014. And both fee income and Treasury