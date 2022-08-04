Q2 2022 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Media Briefing Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to DBS' Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Briefing. I was just reflecting that it's been a while since we had one of these physical briefings with COVID. So it's really nice to see so many faces here today.



Well, this morning, we announced first half net profit of SGD 3.62 billion, return on equity was 13.3%, and second quarter net profit was SGD 1.82 billion, the second highest on record.



We have with us today our CEO, Piyush Gupta; as well as our CFO, Chng Sok Hui, to tell us more. So without further ado, Sok Hui, please.



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We achieved a strong first half performance with net profit of SGD 3.62 billion, 3% lower than the record set a year ago. Return on equity was 13.3%. Business momentum was broadly sustained over the first half. Loans grew 3% while fee income streams other than wealth management and investment banking rose from a year ago. Net interest margin increased after 3 years of decline