Q3 2022 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Media Briefing Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Edna Koh - DBS Bank Ltd. - Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining DBS' third quarter earnings call. This morning, we announced 3Q net profit rose 32% from a year ago to a record $2.24 billion, and return on equity was a new high of 16.3%.



Today, we have with us our CFO, Chng Sok Hui; and our CEO, Piyush Gupta, who will take us through the numbers. You can also follow along with them using the presentation slides that are available on our website.



Without further ado, Sok Hui?



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Thanks, Edna, and good morning, everyone. We start with slide 2, on the highlights. We achieved a record performance in the third quarter. Net profit rose 23% from the previous quarter to $2.24 billion, and return on equity reached 16.3%, both at new highs. Total income rose 20% to a record $4.54 billion as net interest margin recovered to pre-pandemic and business momentum was sustained. Net interest margin climbed 32 basis points to 1.90%,