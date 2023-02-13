Q4 2022 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Media Briefing Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Edna Koh - DBS Bank Ltd. - Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to DBS' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Briefing. We announced this morning a very strong set of numbers, both for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year.



So to tell us more, we have with us our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and our CFO, Chng Sok Hui. Without further ado, Sok Hui, please.



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Thanks, Edna. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our results presentation. So let me start by explaining 2 changes to the results disclosure format introduced this quarter. First, for the various income items in the group profit and loss statement, i.e., net interest income, fee income and other noninterest income we have separated out treasury markets from the rest of the bank, which we labeled commercial book. The profit and loss items for Treasury Markets were already previously available in the business unit section of the performance summary, so the information is not new.

