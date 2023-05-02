Q1 2023 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Media Briefing Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Edna Koh - DBS Bank Ltd. - Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications



Joining us on the line today, we have our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and CFO, Chng Sok Hui.



So without further ado, Sok Hui please.



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Thanks, Edna. Good morning, everyone. We'll start with Slide 2 for those who have the deck in front of you. We achieved another record performance in the first quarter. Net profit rose 43% from a year ago to $2.57 billion. Return on equity reached a new high of 18.6%, more than a percentage point above the previous record of 17.2% in the previous quarter.