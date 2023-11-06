Q3 2023 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Analyst Briefing Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Welcome, everyone, to the third quarter analyst buy-side, sell-side briefing for DBS.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystI just have 3 broad questions. [Thing] number one, you talk about corporate paying down loans, which is reflected in the underlying loans growth and lower CASA ratio. So are these translating into higher competition for loans and deposits, which together could put some pressure on NIMs? And also, would you have the October monthly net interest margin? That would be my first question.- DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CEO & Executive DirectorSo there are a lot of subquestions there. So the -- yes, I mean, in the top end, [let's say], the impact on (inaudible)